Valley Line LRT construction to close 85 Street in Bonnie Doon

As construction continues on the Valley Line LRT, 85 Street in Bonnie Doon is getting set to close to make way.

Starting Jan. 20, the street—which is one of the spokes leading out of the traffic circle near Bonnie Doon Mall—will be closed off, from the traffic circle to 88 Avenue, according to a city release.

It is scheduled to be closed for 18 months.

The traffic circle will be eventually be replaced with a four-way intersection.

According to the release, drivers will still have access to the nearby Sir William Place apartment buildings as they will be able to access the parkade coming from the south side.

Although the release states that there will be pedestrian access, that may change as construction progresses.