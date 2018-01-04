Edmonton Humane Society gets ownership of 34 dogs seized from owner

A judge has granted the Edmonton Humane Society full ownership of 34 bully-breed dogs they seized back in November 2016.

The Society filed a civil suit against the dog's owner, Justin Iverson, last April after getting complaints about the animals living conditions.

“We are pleased with the judge’s ruling to grant EHS ownership of these dogs,” CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith said in a release.

“This case sets a precedent for animal welfare in Alberta, where EHS exercised the full extent of the law to ensure the humane treatment of animals in our care. Now that ownership has transferred to us, the extensive care necessary to give these dogs the best possible futures can be provided.”

The criminal case against Iverson is still oingoing so the Society is not releasing details about the dogs conditions, but the animals have been in protective custody at the shelter for over a year.

EHS' Animal Protection Officers received a complaint in November 2016 about the conditions of the breeding operation where the dogs were being kept, which led to the dogs being seized.

Iverson was charged with eight counts under the Animal Protection Act in December 2016, including causing or permitting an animal to be in distress and failure to provide adequate food and water.

RCMP later laid a separate set of charges against Iverson, after an additional nine dogs were seized from a residence outside of Edmonton.