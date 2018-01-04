Edmonton Ice Castle set to return in new location with more 'intimate' structure

Designers hope third time’s the charm for the Edmonton Ice Castle, as they get ready to open to the public Friday, and hopefully once again wow crowds with their mega display of hand-crafted ice.

The ice castle is in a new location closer to the pond in Hawrelak Park this year, and has a much more "intimate" feel, according to the people who built it.

“I hope you guys are really excited about seeing what’s inside,” said Christian Denis, site manager and lead artist for the Edmonton Ice Castle.

The castle again boasts features like thrones fit for the kings and queens of Narnia, and a fountain and fireplace made of ice. This year's will have more slides and domes.

The structure is designed and built by Ice Castle, a Utah-based company that specializes in custom structures made entirely from ice.

Their 20-person crew usually starts work mid-October in order to open in January. In years past the company has brought in staff from the United States, but this year used a crew entirely from Edmonton.

Staff were forced to close the castle early in February the last two years because of rising temperatures, but Denis said they hope to keep it open until at least March this year.

Denis stressed that if the public wants to visit the Ice Castle, it’s better to buy the tickets online.