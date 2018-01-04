Metro's picks for 5 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: Jan 5-7

Big Boi live

Outkast member Big Boi, an American wrapper, songwriter, producer and actor, is touring to support his latest solo album “Boomiverse.” The Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour stops at Union Hall, 6240 99 St., on Saturday with support from The Cool Kids, K-Riz and Deuce Fantastick. Tickets are $35 in advance.

The Humans

Citadel Theatre will launch its first production of the season Saturday. The Humans, a tale about a family reunion that reveals secrets and struggles, is a co-production with Canadian Stage written by Stephen Karam and directed by Jackie Maxwell. The Humans starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Wedding Fair

Brides and grooms-to-be can find wedding vendors, award-winning booths, advice from Edmonton’s top wedding experts, the city’s largest gown sale, and a bridal fashion show at the Shaw Conference Centre Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20-25.

The Science Behind Pixar

The Telus World of Science exhibition is wrapping up its final weekend at 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can visit their favourite Pixar characters and discover how Pixar artists and computer scientists combine art and technology to build award-winning films.