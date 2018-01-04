Partner of Oilers player says she's faced online harassment after player suspended

The girlfriend of an Edmonton Oiler took to Twitter this week to speak out against the online abuse she alleges she's received since her partner was suspended for hitting another player.

In a statement posted to the site Wednesday night, Francesca Vangel‏ said she’s had “so many Edmonton fans threaten me” and “wish the worst harm” upon her and her family after her partner Patrick Maroon, a player with the Oilers also known as 'Big Rig', was suspended for two games for hitting an LA Kings player on Tuesday night.

“I’ve never seen so much hatred over something that was completely unintentional,” she said on Twitter.

In a statement to Metro, Vangel emphasized that most Oilers fans are great, but it’s a small minority that has caused her grief, especially this year, when last year's playoff run means fan expectations are sky high.

“By no means do I think all of Oilers fans are bad. Almost all of them have been great to us … I was speaking to those few who have said gutless things towards my family about the play,” she said.

Indeed, many Oilers fans have come to her defence online.

Jackie Dawson has been a life-long Edmonton Oilers fan and also used to blog about their games. She said typically, the worst behaviour emerges online.

“For the most part, Oilers fans are decent people and just want their team to do well … then there’s that small group of people that are rude, aggressive and literally reach out to these players and tell them what they think. And it’s not kind ever,” she said.

Bryn Griffiths has been a sports broadcaster for 30 years and said it's always been an unwritten rule for fans to not go after players' families. But he too agrees online anonymity has opened the doors for people to act more aggressive.

So he was happy to see fans defending Maroon and his family.

“I think there’s starting to be a bit of a rebound effect now … this has gotten way out of control and people are now pushing back,” he said. “I think that’s great and I think it’s about time.”

For Dawson, it was disheartening to see Vangel tweet about ‘Edmonton fans’.

“It’s frustrating to be an Oilers fan and be painted with the same brush as the minority that are just idiots,” she said.

Having said that, she does believe Oilers fans tend to be more passionate than their counterparts in other cities, especially after securing a new arena and all-star player.

“I think fans here are really hard on players and have higher expectations … but they’re not always very nice about it.”

In addition to his work as a broadcaster, Griffiths has worked for the hockey clubs in Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg. He doesn't think Edmonton fans are any more passionate than Canadians fans in general.