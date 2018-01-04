Police score points with inner city at annual hockey game

Officers laced up their skates to do some community policing on ice Thursday.

Police and kids faced off in a game of outdoor hockey as part of the ninth annual McCauley Cup, where officers aim to bridge gaps with the inner city community.

“It’s a fun-filled event, but at the same time it gives us the face time with the community,” said McCauley Cup co-ordinator and downtown beat constable Andrew Melney. “And it gives us that opportunity to talk to them about what’s going on in the community and find out what their struggles are over the past year, and what are the things they want to see the beat constables or the police focus more on in the coming year.”

This season’s game was initially scheduled for Dec. 28, but was postponed due to the cold snap.

Melney said 20 officers took part, alongside about 50 kids.

He said more families come out every year, strengthening the beat officers’ rapport with the community.

Part of the intention is to show kids in the area that they can see officers as a friendly, helpful presence rather than a menacing one.

“We wanted to engage the youth at a young age, and show them that we’re role models in the community, we’re there ultimately for our community, and we want to be a positive role model for these youth,” Melney said.

“We want them to know that they can approach us – they can see us as a face, as a beat officer that walks the streets every day.”

Food, hot drinks and a bonfire were provided, and Edmonton Oilers alumni were also on hand with gift bags of souvenirs for players to take at the end of the game.

Ashton Corkery, 14, comes to the McCauley rink to play hockey every day, and said Thursday’s game changed his perspective on police.