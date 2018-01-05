Mechanical issues, weather not factors in fatal Alberta air-show crash: report

EDMONTON — Mechanical issues and weather were not factors in the fatal crash of a private single-engine plane in front of horrified spectators at an air show in Alberta.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a review of the wreckage determined that the engine and flight controls were operating normally on the T-28B Trojan aircraft.

Pilot Bruce Evans of Calgary was performing acrobatic manoeuvres at the Cold Lake Air Show in July 2016 when something went wrong.

The plane hit the ground at high velocity in a near-vertical position.

No air show personnel or spectators were injured.

The TSB report says Evans appeared to have modified the order of his manoeuvres about halfway through his performance, but adds that is not unusual for an aerobatic performer.

"The pilot flew from show right to left at about 500 feet above ground level, within the defined airspace for the routine, then entered a roll just before show centre," says the report released Friday.

"As the aircraft reached the inverted position, the roll stopped and the nose began to pitch toward the ground ... the aircraft continued toward the ground in an arc until its collision with terrain."

The report says Evans had performed the routine without incident the previous day.

Weather observations shortly after the crash reported light winds and a few clouds at higher elevations.

Although it was the pilot's first show of the season, he had participated in several events in 2015 without any problems, the report says.

Evans had years of experience. The TSB says he earned a private pilot's licence in 1993, a commercial licence in 1995 and an airline transport licence in 2015.

He had accumulated just over 4,043 flying hours. About 460 of those were on the T-28B Trojan.

Evans grew up in a Canadian Air Force family. His biography on the Cold Lake Air Show's website at the time said his father was an aircraft maintenance engineer.

It also said Evans was from Calgary and ran his own aerial geophysical survey company, Firefly Airborne Surveys, which combined his training as a professional geologist and passion for aviation.