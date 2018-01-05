Police charge driver in connection with collision that killed motorcycle rider
Speed was considered a factor in the head-on collision in September
Edmonton police have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a September collision that left a motorcyclist dead.
Balwinder Chatha has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, according to a release.
At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 10, officers responded to a collision on Parsons Road, south of the Anthony Henday overpass. Upon arrival, they found a deceased male motorcylist lying in the middle of the road, and a vehicle in the ditch east of Parsons Road.
The Major Collision Investigation Unit investigated, and now believes the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was headed south on Parsons when it crossed the centre line and hit a 2014 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle headed the other way.
The 29-year-old rider of the motorcyle died on scene. The driver of the Malibu didn't sustain any injuries.
Police consider speed a factor in the collision.
