Edmonton cafe owners weigh in on minimum wage increases

Edmonton café owners are split over minimum wage increases, as tempers boil over in Ontario after some Tim Hortons franchisees railed against a hike in their province.

While Ontario increased its minimum wage to $14 on Jan. 1, Alberta business owners are adjusting to the $13.60 wage set last fall and bracing for a $15 minimum in October 2018.

Chris Hayduk, co-owner of west-side Café Blackbird, said the increase has caused him to leave one staff position vacant while he and his wife work shifts to make up for it.

“The short, simple answer is this is going to impact us very dramatically,” Hayduk said. “Because it’s not just the rise in minimum wage, there’s all the other costs that are associated with that. With the carbon tax, we’ve seen suppliers tack on service fees, so all of our costs have gone up significantly.”

Hayduk said he’s always tried to pay employees more than minimum wage, but labour is far and away his biggest cost.

He said it’s hard to pinpoint exact losses as costs fluctuate, but he does not want to raise prices on customers to make up the difference.

“I don’t want to lose customers because we have to charge more to pay more,” he said. “So at the end of the day, we take the hit as best we can, or we restructure and try to operate with less labour.”

Sohail Zaidi, who owns the local Remedy Café chain, has a different view.

Zaidi is raising prices to cope – he estimates it might equate to 10 cents on a cup of coffee when the $15 wage kicks in – and says it hasn’t been a problem.

“(Customers) are not even going to feel it. At the end of the day, I’m not losing any money, they are happy,” Zaidi said.

If his employers have more spending power to help other local businesses, he sees that as a win-win.

“I think it’s very good, because people should have a good living,” Zaidi said.

“Whoever is thinking this is a bad idea, I think they are wrong."

In Ontario, some Tim Hortons franchisees have cut paid breaks and benefits for workers and blamed the minimum wage increase for the move.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada released numbers Friday showing Alberta’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.5 per cent at the end of 2016 to 6.9 per cent at the end of 2017.

Karl Schamotta, director of global market strategy with currency exchange service Cambridge Global Payments, said it is unlikely the minimum wage increase will lead to significant job loss in Alberta.