Sex-positive centre ramping up to hold workshops in new building

Looking for a safe space to learn about spanking? The Alberta Sex Positive Education Community Centre has you covered.

The organization is excited to open their own building in February, after forming in 2015 and holding workshops at libraries, universities and organizations like HIV Edmonton.

While they do hold workshops on alternative sexual activities like bondage and spanking, they also cover topics such as consent, how to set healthy boundaries, risk reduction and sex for seniors.

“We do everything from paint night to spanking classes … Our mission is to promote sex-positive values,” said Angel Sumka, president of ASPECC, who founded the organization with her partner Mark Dorsey.

ASPECC started looking for its own building for several reasons – for one, there was a shortage of space to hold workshops on less mainstream forms of sexual activity, such as BDSM or open relationships.

“It’s really, really hard to find spaces where you can host something like a beginner’s bondage class,” Sumka said.

But it was also to have an inclusive space where all forms of sex can be discussed publicly, safely and with no sense of shame.

“This is a fairly conservative province and we need spaces where people can find information on everything from sexual health to how to talk to your children about transgendered people,” Sumka said.

It’s also about encouraging people in relationships to talk about sex with their partner, especially for women, who Sumka said are traditionally more passive when it comes to sex due to cultural expectations.

“It’s not just about how to do it safely, but it’s about having that conversation,” Sumka said.

She started ASPECC after having a negative experience at a BDSM event, where she was assaulted. When she reported the incident, she was met with apathy.

“The policies that were in place for most groups is that they expect you to solve these problems yourself … They told me if you’re not grown up enough to deal, then maybe you’re not grown up enough to come to these activities,” Sumka said.

When she went to the police, she said she encountered a further sense of institutional indifference. She had to go through several rounds of telling her story before police agreed to open an investigation.

“As a person who experienced this, the whole system was terrible … It wasn’t the fault of any specific officer, but a lack of awareness and training among police officers,” she said.

Sumka hopes ASPECC workshops will be attended not only by people who are shy to talk about sex, but also by police, first responders, social workers and others who encounter people in sensitive situations involving sex.

ASPECC intends to officially open the doors to their new building in February, and are currently holding a fundraiser to install a barrier-free bathroom.

For Sumka, one of the most important aspects of her organization is a written and enforced policy that if anyone creates an unsafe space, they’re out the door.