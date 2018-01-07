Sixties Scoop apology will go a long way, but more action needed: Chief

One Alberta Indigenous leader is hoping the province goes beyond its Sixties Scoop apology and builds a long-term action plan for healing.

Papaschase Chief Calvin Bruneau said the Alberta government’s consultation with Indigenous communities needs to be continuous and long-term.

“These people were taken out of their homes, taken out of their families, taken out of their reserves. They lost their language, their culture, their identity. So it’s going to take a while to remedy that,” Bruneau said.

“If we learn from the residential schools case and the settlement there, it’s that an apology and compensation is fine, but it isn’t enough. There has to be something set up for healing.”

Bruneau did say the apology is a "big step," however, and will go a long way.

"The government is awakening to the fact that they were part of the problems we’re facing.”

An estimated 20,000 Indigenous children in Canada and the U.S. were taken by child welfare agents and put into the care of non-Indigenous families, starting in the 1960s.

Many survivors have said they were abused by their adoptive families.

Alberta Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee announced Thursday the government will hold six sessions across the province, starting later this month, to hear from survivors.

The sessions will help form the foundation of a formal government apology and guide future actions on reconciliation and healing.

Bruneau said the Papaschase Cree people were uniquely affected by the Sixties Scoop in that the band had already been displaced and scattered in the late 1800s, forced off its land by federal legislation.

“It’s like a repeated cycle. They were displaced and removed from their home and homeland and forced to go somewhere else, and then generations down the road, their descendants faced the same thing,” Bruneau said.

“It’s a double whammy.”

The public sessions start on Jan. 18 and the province is also gathering thoughts and ideas online.