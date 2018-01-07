Unemployment in Edmonton drops slightly: Statistics Canada

Last year was good to Edmontonians with the prospect of more full-time jobs as the unemployment rate decreased, according to Statistic Canada’s Labour Survey released Friday.

The report showed the unemployment rate for Edmonton dropped to 7.5 per cent, from 7.8 per cent the month before.

Alberta created 26,000 jobs overall, which was the second largest increase in the country after Quebec, in mostly full-time work.

Karl Schamotta, director of global market strategy with Cambridge Global Payments, said unemployment in Alberta has fallen from 8.5 per cent in 2016 to 6.9 per cent at the end of 2017, although the province has not yet recovered from the oil price collapse of 2015.

“The bulk of new roles of the last couple of years have effectively been public service and health care, education, government and primarily in part-time roles,” he said.

“But the latest report definitely suggests that we are seeing a rotation, you see more full time roles being filled and a bit of diversification outside the energy sector itself and outside the public sector.”

He said although Albertans overall will not be seeing a lot of wage increases yet, workers are still “very happy” to have a job.

Alberta’s unemployment rate is still higher than the rest of Canada, except for the Atlantic provinces.

“We have still a long way to go before Alberta is firing on all cylinders,” he said.

Thr Canada-wide unemployment rate has fallen to a 41-year low after adding almost 160,000 jobs in the last two months.

In December, the economy added 78,600 jobs which has sent the loonie up to almost 81 cents US. Economists were only expecting 1,000 jobs to be created.