Canadian Finals Rodeo will not be returning to Edmonton, officials confirm

After 44 years as Edmonton's largest indoor rodeo, the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) is officially saying goodbye to the city where it started.

Jeff Robson, a representative of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association confirmed Monday the event will move from Edmonton, citing the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) decision to not put forward a proposal to host CFR at Rogers Place.

“I didn’t think they were that serious so we just moved on,” Robson said.

He said they will announce what city CFR will move to by next week.

“The people who wanted to put proposals in have put proposals in, and Edmonton wasn’t one of them," he said.

Although Robson said he was "disappointed" in the OEG for not getting their proposal in, he understood why.

“Rogers Place is owned by a for-profit group and they are all about the dollar right? It’s a different type of arrangement,” he said, noting they had the benefit of operating as a non-profit in Northlands.

An OEG spokesperson confirmed that they did not put in a proposal because they did not feel the event would be a success.

“After significant deliberations and due diligence on the opportunity of CFR in Edmonton at Rogers Place, we are unable to come up with a viable (business) model,” said Tim Shipton, senior vice president of corporate communications for OEG.

Shipton said they looked at the numerous factors in their analysis including demographics, sponsorships and ticket prices.

“There were $10 tickets flooding the markets (during) the farewell year of CFR, that's certainly not something we would entertain in Rogers Place,” Shipton said.

“We looked at the business case, if the event would fly from a business perspective, and we felt as it stands today the model was’t there.”

Robson said “it’s a sad day for Edmontonians to move it (CFR) out of the city” since it was created here. But he said it was a “healthy opportunity” for them to try a different venue.

Although he said if the city changes its mind on the Coliseum and decides to keep it operating, things could change.