Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for Edmonton, northern Alberta

Mother Nature is getting ready to let it snow in the Edmonton region, with 10 to 15 cm expected overnight.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the capital region and northern parts of the province Monday afternoon, as is standard practice whenever more than 10 cm is expected.

A low pressure system began depositing snow over the northwestern part of the province Monday, and is expected to move over Edmonton before exiting the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall totals are expected to be in the 10 to 20 centimetre range by the time the storm passes into Saskatchewan.