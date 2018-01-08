'It doesn’t stop getting cold at Christmas': SantaYEG holding clothing drive until Jan. 31

An Edmonton organization is working hard to continue spreading the holiday spirit, even well after the Christmas lights come down.

For the first year, SantaYEG has partnered with Original Joe’s and State&Main for a food and clothing drive lasting until Jan. 31.

For each article of clothing received, the organization partners with the restaurants to match each donation with a hot meal. The initial goal was to deliver 2,000 meals to people in need – so far, they’ve delivered about 5,000 meals.

“We’re not just taking clothes and dumping them at shelters, in most cases we’re actually preparing food, go out in caravans and directly hand out food throughout the city,” said Jeff Tetz, the organizer of SantaYEG, which has had an online presence for several years but only recently started delivering food.

Since Nov. 1, the organization has raised $18,000 in monetary donations and “thousands” of articles of clothing. So far, Original Joe’s has donated the majority of the food.

Tetz said he wanted to hold the clothing drive until Jan. 31 because there’s so many fundraising initiatives over the Christmas season, but they tend to taper off in the New Year.

“It doesn’t stop getting cold at Christmas. And we wanted to separate ourselves from the rest – we want to to have a presence for more than just a couple months of the year,” Tetz said.

SantaYEG goes out to various shelters around the city about once a week to hand out their hot meals. While they managed to give out about 100 meals the first night, that number has since jumped to about 600 meals a night.

Part of the reason is to show people in need that organizations like SantaYEG care all year round, not just during Christmas or Thanksgiving.

“The initiative is really about reminding people and shining a spotlight on how important that human gesture is,” Tetz said. “And if you do one small act of kindness we think it changes how people view the world.”

He noted that since the food and clothing drive’s launch, “thousands” of Edmontonians have reached out to offer a helping hand.

And while providing a hot meal to a hungry mouth is an obvious benefit to the recipients, it’s also had a poignant impact on volunteers.

“To see their faces light up and thank us and share food with each other … sure it helps them, but it’s even more impactful for us when the volunteers get out there and it changes how they view the world,” Tetz said. “It’s pretty incredible.”