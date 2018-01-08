'Our work is not finished': Edmonton women 'March On' with expanded scope

A lot has changed in the women’s rights movement since 4,000 Edmonton women and their allies joined the global Women’s March — just one day after Donald Trump became president of the United States despite bragging about groping women in taped recordings.

But advocates say there is still a lot more work that needs to be done. That's why they are continuing to 'March On', another peaceful protest taking place at the Alberta Legislature on Jan. 20, the anniversary of the 2017 Women's March.

One of the lead organizers of the event, Paula Kirman, said the anniversary march is to remind everyone “we are still here”.

“Our work is not finished, we need to continue working to end the bullying of women, in public life, to end violence of women in all levels of society and to continue to affirm that women's rights are human rights,” Kirman said.

She said the march in 2017 was a unifying voice for people from all walks of life.

“At the march, I asked, ‘For how many is this your first protest? Is this your first rally?’ and a lot of people put their hands up and a number of people have stayed current with us on social media and through newsletters,” she said.

Laura M. Schular, an Edmonton lawyer, is one of them. She had never participated in a protest march before.

“The outcome of the 2016 election in the United States really kicked my activism into high drive,” she said.

She said she “nervously” attended the march expecting 800 people but was surprised to see thousands of people show up.

“The speakers were high calibre, the atmosphere was electric, it was an intense and seriously gratifying experience for me personally,” she said.

She said she believes the march generated a lot more dialogue on issues.

“Both personally and collectively regarding things like the wage gap and domestic violence and now into the summer and fall 2017 sexual harassment, so yes, I do think those three specific issues were definitely improved and conscious effort is being made to improve those since the Women’s March,” she said.

Alison Poste, another organizer of the event, said the 2017 Women's March actually inspired her to run for public office in last year's municipal election.

"I think it was a very eye-opening experience, to see some of the differences women have to deal with, as opposed to a man having to deal with in the public eye," she said.

"There were comments about my appearance on social media, that I didn't see with male colleagues who were on the ballot as well."

She said 2017 was “massive year” for women’s voices to be heard and that’s in part due to the march.

“It has been a catalyst for a lot of people to stand up and say, 'This is unacceptable',” she said.

"Along with the Me Too movement, there has been a lot of attention paid to women’s issues which I think has been so positive."

Kirman said the march has made people aware of women’s issues more than ever before.