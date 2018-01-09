Edmonton Transit Service to increase fees starting in February

The Edmonton Transit Service is raising ticket prices by three per cent starting Feb. 1, according to a press release from the city.

The increase will be seen for all student, senior, child and adult passes and tickets.

An adult monthly pass will increase from $94.25 to $97.10, whereas the strip of 10 ETS tickets will increase in cost by 77 cents.

The new fares are part of the three-year city council approved budget cycle.

The release states that cash fares, Ride Transit subsidized monthly transit pass (a monthly pass for low-income Edmontonians), Route 747 monthly transit pass, and the Universal transit pass (U-Pass) for post-secondary students remain the same.

ETS tickets purchased prior to Feb. 1 will remain valid, if they have not expired.

Customers will pay $10 or four ETS tickets between the Edmonton International Airport and Century Park Station if they also want to take another bus from there.

Otherwise with a valid monthly pass, they only have to pay $7.50 or pay three ETS tickets.