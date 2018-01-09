Four staff fired at Edmonton prison over alleged bullying

EDMONTON — The Correctional Service of Canada has fired four workers at Edmonton Institution following allegations of harassment, intimidation and bullying.

A news release says Edmonton police are also looking into possible criminal activity at the maximum-security prison.

Several staff were suspended last September, when the Correctional Service contracted investigators to look into the allegations.

The release says additional investigations are ongoing and there will be other disciplinary hearings.

The department also announced the appointment of a new regional deputy commissioner for the Prairies, France Gratton, and a new warden at Edmonton Institution, Gary Sears.