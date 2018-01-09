Four suspects facing weapons charges in connection with alleged Saturday shooting

Several Edmonton suspects are facing multiple weapons-related charges in connection with an alleged shooting on Saturday near a southwest Edmonton hotel.

According to a release, police were told a male occupant of a black Ford Escape approached two people in a white Suzuki Grand Vitara in the parking lot of a hotel near Whitemud Drive and Gateway Boulevard.

The male smashed the passenger-side window with a firearm, before shooting out the front passenger tire and fleeing the area.

Police were called about the incident at 4:25 p.m. The release states that the police returned to the area the same day at around 10:30 p.m after learning that the same Ford Escape had returned.

Upon approaching the vehicle, police saw a sawed-off shotgun inside the vehicle.

The four occupants of the Ford Escape, Sheldon Morrison, 33, Amber Sunshine, 21, Dominic Weber, 21, and Nickole Steiner, 26, were all staying at the hotel, where they were arrested.