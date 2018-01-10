Edmonton Fire Service rescues woman after transformer explodes

Edmonton Fire Service rescued a woman who fell in a manhole after its cover was blown off as a result of a transformer exploding on 97 street and 106 Avenue Wednesday morning.

Fire service spokesperson Maya Filipovic said the woman was found tangled in electrical wiring 12 feet under.

Filipovic said it took the technical rescue team 25 minutes to pull out the woman.

"There was an electrical vault explosion underground that blew a manhole cover off in that area," Filipovic said. "Once we got there, we discovered that there was an injured civilian down in the vault and we proceeded to do a technical rescue on her. She had fallen about 12 feet into the vault.

“She was conscious but she had some lower body injuries," she added.

Filipovic said she was taken to the hospital. It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to use a harness to pull the woman out of the narrow passageway, where she was caught in some high voltage wires.

Edmonton Fire Service had received a call about the transformer exploding at 7:30 a.m.

Seven crews with a total of 30 firefighters arrived on scene.

A spokesman for Emergency Medical Services said two seniors — both women — were assessed on scene and the woman who was rescued by firefighters was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

"One patient was only assessed and released on scene," said Alex Campbell.

Utilities provider Epcor said the explosion knocked out power to about 104 customers in the area. They are currently working to restore it.

"Power was partially restored by 9 a.m, in segments. We are working as quickly as we can to restore as quickly as possible. It will take some time to do repairs but we hope to get back everything on by noon," said EPCOR spokesperson Tim le Riche.

Filipovic said EPCOR was investigating what caused the transformer to explode.