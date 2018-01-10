Extreme cold warning in effect for Edmonton and area due to severe wind chill

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning due to a “multi-day episode” of very cold wind chills expected to blanket the Edmonton area.

The extreme cold warning went into effect at 3:30 Mountain Standard Time and covers the City of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Environment Canada says an Arctic airmass sliding south over Alberta is responsible for the extreme cold. The temperature combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will result in windchill values of -40 C or colder.

The conditions are expected to last until the weekend.

Environment Canada is suggesting people cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes," Environment Canada said on their website.