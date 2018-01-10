Former Edmonton mayor and PC cabinet minister runs for Alberta Party leadership

EDMONTON — Former Edmonton mayor and one-time Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Stephen Mandel wants to get back into politics.

Mandel has announced he will run to lead the Alberta Party.

He says the Alberta Party's fiscal conservatism and social progressiveness is the right path forward and avoids the extremist ideologies of the governing NDP and the Opposition United Conservatives.

Mandel, who is 72, says he has the energy and the focus to run.

Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and former United Conservative member Rick Fraser are also running.

The winner is to be announced Feb. 27 after two days of online voting by party members.