Edmonton police release video of Dec. 13 hit and run incident

Edmonton police have released a video depicting a December hit and run, in hopes that someone will recognize the van involved in a collision with two pedestrians.

Police warn the images in the video could be disturbing to some.

According to a release, the hit and run incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 at a marked crosswalk near 96 Street and 71 Avenue.

A 49-year-old woman and 63-year-old man were crossing from west to east in the crosswalk when they were struck by a motorist driving a white van travelling southbound.

Initially, the van slowed down after the collision, then abruptly fled from the scene, according to police.

The two pedestrians were treated by EMS and taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries.

The van is described as an older model white van with a black roof rack. The van did not have any side windows. The vehicle had an Alberta licence plate and would have some damage to its front end.

“The images are without a doubt disturbing, and also clearly reveal the lack of empathy displayed by the driver for leaving those pedestrians lying on the side of the road in critical condition,” said Const. Pauline Westman, of the EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit.

“We need the public’s assistance in finding that van and its driver.”