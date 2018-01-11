Edmonton police respond to 75 collisions due to severe winter weather

Edmonton police have responded to 75 collisions as of 10 a.m. Monday morning, which they attribute to ice and snowy roads.

According to a press release, five of the collisions resulted in injuries while 70 resulted in property damage.

Police are urging Edmonton motorists to slow down and drive to conditions in order to avoid collisions.

“As the morning commute on icy and snow covered roads continues, motorists are reminded to slow down, drive for the road conditions and allow themselves extra time to reach their destination,” Edmonton police said in a release.

In a tweet, Edmonton Police emphasized that winter conditions need to be taken seriously.