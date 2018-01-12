Five Things to do in Edmonton this weekend

Art’s Birthday

When: Jan. 13 ( 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Where: Ortona, 9722 - 102 Street

It’s art’s birthday! You read that right. Apparently in 1963 French surrealist artist Robert Filliou declared Jan. 13 to be art’s birthday, so to celebrate, Boreal Electroacoustic Music Society has brought in a diverse group of performers for a night of listening to electronic and experimental music, conversation and of course, art!

Edmonton Motorcycle Show

When: Jan. 12 (12:00 p.m) - Jan. 13/14 (10 a.m.)

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre

This weekend the EXPO Centre will transform into something out of Sons of Anarchy, but with a family friendly twist. Expecet all the newest choppers, hogs and dirt bikes that major manufacturers will be launching to be in attendance. There will also be some action with freestyle, stunt-riding and racing demos as well something for the kids with riding lessons.

The Deep Freeze Byzantine Winter Festival

When: Jan. 13-14

Where: Alberta Avenue (118 Avenue, between 90 & 95 Street)

Because Edmonton is the winter city, here is a winter event that is fun for all ages. The event brings together Ukrainian, Franco-African, Indigenous, and Acadian/East Coast communities to revel in the magic and beauty of winter with an artistic flamboyance. There will be games, dancing, music and fireshows.

Swing 'n’ Skate

When: Jan. 14 ( 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: City Hall

Here is another winter event where you can rock your skates off with live jazz and big band music. The best part? It’s free and for all ages. There will be dancers to teach you some moves as well. Otherwise, rent some skates (first come, first serve) or bring your own and glide on the plaza rink at City Hall.

Light Painting Night Photowalk

When: Jan. 14 ( 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Where: Cloverdale Hill