Cool running: Winter race director says it's a great time to run in the river valley

When the thermometer dips below –20 C, most Edmontonians try to avoid the outdoors at all costs.

But if you ask Todd Savard, it’s the perfect time to throw on some runners and hit the trails.

Savard is the course director of the River Valley Revenge winter run, taking place next weekend, and he hasn’t slowed down all season.

“The trails are in the best condition that you can run them in,” Savard said.

“If we get a little bit of snow it’s even better because we can actually see where all the trails are, they’re solid. In the springtime you get a lot of runoff and you get a lot of mud, whereas in the wintertime we don’t have any of that.”

Savard said the winter run, produced by the Edmonton Trail Runners, filled a need in Edmonton when it launched last year.

This year’s edition, taking place on Jan. 20, includes runs from five kilometres to 50 kilometres in length, as well as a relay race. The longer runs will take several hours to complete.

About 300 people have signed up so far – a number that even surprised Savard – and many have been attending orientation sessions right through the cold snaps.

“We were out when it was –34 C, –35 C, and there was a couple of days where we had 50 people out. It was pretty chilly,” Savard said.

“When it gets cold like this, it’s not really the run that you’re doing. It’s really just the mental fortitude to be able to say, ‘OK I’m going to go out, I’m going to get dressed.’ ”

He said the weather isn’t too bad once you start, because the trees offer protection from the elements.

The views, he added, are “pristine.”

Savard suggests wearing layers – ideally a wool long-sleeve, a smaller T- shirt, a jacket, a good pair of gloves, good shoes and something to cover the neck and head.

He said it’s important for runners to stay on top of their game all year round – no excuses.

“I think we’re a hearty bunch in Edmonton. Winter is here for almost six months, and if you just hide out you’re not going to be trained to do any of those big races that are coming up in B.C. and all these other places,” Savard said.

“So we have to take advantage of what we’ve got, and that’s the cold. It makes us really strong.”