Edmonton area resident shrugs off bogus missile threat while on vacation in Hawaii

As most people were scrambling for safety, Chris Robertson continued to casually shuffle cards after receiving a warning about a missile threat bound for Hawaii.

The Fort Saskatchewan resident was on vacation with his wife in Kauai, an island in the Hawaiian archipelago, when he received an emergency alert on his phone Saturday that said “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL’.

It later turned out to be a false alarm, but either way Robertson wasn’t about to let some missile spoil his vacation.

“We were playing cards through the whole event because really what are you going to do … We played cards most of the morning because if something like this was going to happen we’d would just want to be together anyway,” Robertson said.

About 38 minutes later, they were told it was a mistake. They received an apology from the resort they were staying at, who added they would be looking into it further.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi told a news conference Saturday the error happened when someone hit the wrong button. Hawaii reintroduced Cold War-era warning siren tests last month amid the potential threat of missiles from North Korea.

Robertson seems to have taken it all in stride and plans on enjoying the rest of his time in Hawaii.

“We were laughing because the rest of the morning the radio was playing these happy Hawaiian songs and then they would go to the on-air host whose first words would be ‘the nuclear attack was a mistake’."