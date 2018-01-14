Edmonton vets warn dog owners to watch for parvovirus after 'outbreaks' in neighbouring provinces

Edmonton veterinarians are warning dog owners to watch for symptoms of a potentially deadly virus after a spike of cases in Regina led to 11 dogs being euthanized.

The Edmonton Humane Society posted a video to its Facebook page Friday alerting pet owners of recent parvovirus “outbreaks” in Saskatchewan and B.C.

“We just wanted to take some time and remind the public about the importance of vaccinating, as well as the signs and symptoms of parvo,” said Jamey Blair, the society’s manager of animal health and protection.

“It can be very serious. It could be critical and could result in death. So it’s very important that if an owner sees the signs that they contact their local veterinarian right away.”

Parvovirus can be transmitted through fecal or oral contact between dogs and can live on objects, or on the ground, for up to a year – though it tends to survive better in warm weather.

Blair said young puppies are especially at risk, and owners should keep them away from unfamiliar dogs if they are not fully vaccinated.

She said symptoms include lethargy and a lack of interest in food, as well as watery or bloody diarrhea.

Jocelyn Forseille with the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association said she hasn’t seen any cases recently but the virus is “very contagious.”

She said most people fully vaccinate their puppies, but some might not realize the dangers of neglecting to vaccinate.