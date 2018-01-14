Edmontonian sole Canadian winner of contest to meet Oprah

You get a trip! And you get a trip!

Those are the words echoing in Kyla Mendiuk’s mind now that the Edmontonian is the one and only Canadian winner for Weight Watcher’s Better Together refer-a-friend sweepstakes.

The prize? Meeting the talk-show queen Oprah Winfrey herself, and enjoy a five-day spa stay in Santa Barbara, Calif. in March.

Not bad for a first-time member, who joined in the fall when the promotion was underway, signing herself up with a long-term goal of losing 40 pounds.

“I didn’t think too much about the contest ... I’ve lost 10 pounds so far, but everyone who knows me is mostly excited that I’m going to meet Oprah," Mendiuk said.

Mendiuk says her family and friends are quizzing her about what she’ll ask the media mogul, especially following Winfrey’s rousing 'Me Too' focused speech at the recent Golden Globe Awards.

“I watched her TV talk show growing up, so it feels surreal that I’ll meet her. I don’t want my expectations dashed if she isn’t as nice as I’ve imagined,” she said.

“I want to ask Oprah if she’d have done anything differently when she was my age. And I want to get a selfie with her too,” she added said.