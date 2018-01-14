'Food connects everybody': Local chef gives back by cooking for charity

As if the hectic life of an executive chef doesn’t make Dave Omar busy enough, the creative force behind Zinc Restaurant keeps his plate full with about 200 volunteer hours a year.

Omar, 46, says he’s always up to provide his culinary skills for a charitable cause, whether it’s teaching school children knife skills or how to stock a pantry, mentoring NAIT culinary students, or taking part in fundraisers for seniors and health care.

Last year alone, Omar donated his time and culinary expertise to 36 events, including the Indulgence NAIT fundraiser and a Feast on the Field fundraiser for Capital Care, a provider of long-term health care and supportive living.

He’s even contributed a recipe to an E-book in support of food banks around the country, and will do the same for a Toronto-based cookbook in support of ending homelessness later this year.

“The books and fundraisers bring people of all ages, tax brackets and walks of life together. Helping is just the right thing to do,” Omar says. “I believe in karma or grace, whatever you want to call it—that giving comes back to you even more."

Much of Omar's compassion comes from his own upbringing. After leaving the farm where he grew up St. Stephen, N.B., Omar followed his interest in food and cooking to Toronto, where he found stints as a hot dog vendor, but also sometimes needed use of a hostel and the food bank to get by.

"I know what it’s like to not have a home and use the food bank, so I’m a sucker for anyone in need," Omar said.

Omar says he headed west for a fresh start in B.C., where he studied cooking, met his Edmonton-born wife and started a family. He hit the ground running when the family moved to Edmonton in the early 2000s, gaining experience at the city's Delta Centre Suites, Four Points and Ramada on Kingsway.

Omar started to work at Zinc in 2009. He says he has been able to have a good family life, “taking my son to baseball and having breakfast with the family every morning.”

“But in my next life, I’ll do catering—small parties, receptions—that’s my true passion. I know I have to push myself out of my comfort zone; it’s just where I need to be. It’s good to have an understanding wife too,” he said.

Omar works to support and source from local producers, which he attributes to his farm childhood, where all ingredients are respected and no part of the animal is wasted.

“Food connects everybody on the planet, not matter the language or background. I’ll share recipes with anyone; all I ask is that they bring me a piece of the dish when they perfect it,” he said.

“I just see myself as a guy who cooks for a living, but I realize my example may influence others in the local food community to give back too. There’s a good core group of chefs doing that all around the city.”

He has been a consultant for Alberta Agriculture, won gold and silver medals for the Alberta Hotel Beef Association, and participated in the Gold Medal Plates Culinary Competition and Chopped Canada. Omar also often serves as a competition judge, and has mentored over 60 culinary students through rotations at Zinc.

It’s barely the new year, but the culinary veteran has already pencilled in dates for community cooking classes and work with the Edmonton Public Library’s new community kitchen.