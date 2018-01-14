How one Edmontonian is beating the carbon tax (and what he could teach you)

University of Alberta computer science professor Ron Kube says he wasn’t always an ‘energy conservation geek’.

But when he checked his family’s electric bill a couple of years ago and saw they were using 70 per cent more power than the Alberta household average, he says he became obsessed with finding the energy draw for every appliance, device and light in his 25 year-old home.

“I’m a researcher, so I had to know why were consuming so much energy. We’re an average family, average house, two kids,” he said. “I have monitors in every room, checking real-time energy use. I did become an energy detective.”

Armed with a $20 plug-in power meter, Kube found that the dryer and electric kettle (even the old beer fridge in the basement) were high users, but it was lighting that was the biggest culprit. The eight 100-watt incandescent bulbs in the dining room light fixture, for example, pulled an enormous amount of power.

“LED lights, energy star appliances and programmable thermostats aren’t sexy, so they’re not on a homeowner’s radar unless they see the impact on their wallet or are conscious about lowering their carbon footprint,” Kube said.

Kube's dedication to energy conservation comes full circle -- he uses public transit for work, has rooftop solar panels on the house and garage, and will soon own an electric car (the Nissan Leaf is on order).

Thanks to the renewable energy he’s generating, there’s no home electricity bill either.

“Switching to LEDs lights is probably the simplest and most cost-effective thing you can do right away. We use a toaster oven instead of the big one now. Clothes dry on a rack. I only put as much water in the kettle as I need for one cup. The little things add up,” Kube said.

“Consider a home energy audit too, either by a professional or with the self-audit kit you can borrow from the library. If you can’t measure it, how are you going to manage it?”

David Dodge, chair of Energy Efficiency Alberta, also points consumers to rebates on appliances, light bulbs, insulation and solar panels.