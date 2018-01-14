New Edmonton local delivery company promises better prices on two wheels

Think Uber Eats — but cheaper and on bikes.

A new delivery co-operative called Champ City Courier Collective has been running (or cycling) around Edmonton for the last couple of weeks delivering everything from food, dry cleaning to forgotten USB sticks.

Anything you can think of, no matter the weather, they will deliver, at a flat-rate too. The collective doesn’t currently have any apps, but hope to once business picks up.

"We can match the services of Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes, but at a better price point." said Dan Corredor, a board member of the collective. “Business is growing. It’s moving along for sure.”

​The collective charges a flat rate for deliveries. Starting at $4, although extra charges are added for bigger items, crossing a zone ($2) and crossing the bridge ($3).

Corredor emphasized that Champs City is a collective, as all members that work for the company have equal status.

“The cooperative model has always been something that attracted my attention. It’s an interesting way of organizing yourself," he said.

Corredor said he thought of the idea once he left his job as a bike messenger.

“After I left that job I spent some time trying to figure out what am I going to do.

“Having lost my job definitely sparked the, hey, could it be different? Could I help create something that especially in comparison to ... any of the other food delivery platforms, that is less precarious?"

He explained with the other delivery companies, the jobs are temporary and people can be let go very easily. Whereas with Champ City, they are trying to create a business model where all the members have equal ownership.

Also, unlike the other delivery companies, they are local.

He said currently the collective has six core members, although they are joined off and on by others.

“It’s a lot of a shared commitment. We will all try to spend time on the collective on shift and doing the deliveries,” Corredor said, adding that for now they can only dedicate part time work to the collective as all of them, including himself, have other jobs as well.

"We are going to be starting out as contractors and we would like to transition to be full time,” he said. “Being employees would be the long-term goal for sure.”