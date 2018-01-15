Alberta politicians back in the house on March 8 for spring sitting, new budget
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
EDMONTON — The new legislature calendar is out for 2018 and Alberta politicians are to be back in the house for a spring sitting that begins March 8.
It will be United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney's first appearance as a legislature member.
Kenney, a former Conservative MP, won the Calgary Lougheed seat in a byelection last month.
The two-member Alberta Party will welcome a third colleague.
Former Independent Rick Fraser, who was at one time a United Conservative MLA, joined the Alberta Party caucus last week and is also running for its leadership.
Premier Rachel Notley's government will deliver a budget during the sitting.
Notley also has promised a plan to get the budget back in balance by 2023.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend
-
Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM