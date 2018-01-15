Office of Child and Youth Advocate highlights six recommendations to improve youth outcomes

After five years of investigations into serious injuries and deaths of youths, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate has identified six emerging themes, including the importance of thorough and ongoing risk assessment and greater attention paid to risk factors for suicide.

From April 1, 2012 to March 31, 2017, 255 serious injuries or deaths of young people were reported to advocate Del Graff's office. Three of those were not included in the five-year report because they involved youths who were subject to a Courtesy Supervision Agreement or Medical Treatment Order.

Of the 252 notified incidents, 110 involved youths from infancy to six, 85 involved youths aged 12 to 17, 37 were 18 or older and 20 were between 7 and 11.

The office completed 28 investigative reviews connected to the 252 notifications, from which they have identified six themes for the province to pay greater attention to.

The first is the need for strengthened on-going supports for children and families during and after intervention involvement. The report notes that caseworkers often have to make decisions with incomplete, inaccurate or conflicting information, and a better-coordinated system could help identify new or existing problems before they worsen.

The report also identifies age as a risk factor for violence. Of 21 notifications regarded the death of a young person due to violence, nine were between infancy and six, accounting for 42.9 per cent of the deaths. Youths aged 12 to 17 were the second most at risk, accounting for 28.6 per cent.

“Young children (up to six years old) are more likely to be victims of violence due to their dependency needs. In addition, they are more likely to be neglected or be the victim of psychological maltreatment,” the report notes.

The report identifies youth suicide as a serious problem, having received 35 notifications regarding the death of a youth by suicide. Risk factors include suicidal thoughts, difficulties with regulating emotions and substance use disorders. LGBTQ2S+ youth, homeless and incarcerated young people are at a greater risk of suicide attempts.

The office highlights the needs for caseworkers to be knowledgeable on trauma and how it affects a youth’s development, as well as the need for greater information sharing within and between Child Intervention Services.

Furthermore, the report says good transition planning is “critical” for youth involved with Child Intervention Services.