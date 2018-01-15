South Edmonton restaurant becomes first in the city to install Tesla charging stations

Tesla drivers can now fill up their cars and their bellies at Edmonton's first restaurant with electric charging stations, according to a news release.

Vaticano Cucina, in South Edmonton, installed three charging stations with a power capacity of up to 13 kW last week.

“It’s a good thing to do for the environment and number two, showing our support for electric vehicles,” said Riccardo Francese, managing partner at Vaticano Cucina.

“Offering people with electric vehicles a place to sit down and eat, maybe before they leave the city and when the come into the city.”

Francese said they were approached by Tesla six months ago to install the charging stations at their restaurant.

“They told us this is a great location because there are couple of other Tesla users around you and because you are in a perfect location, because you are right off Gateway Boulevard and you got traffic coming into Edmonton and you get the traffic leaving Edmonton,” he said.

It took the restaurant a while to find a company that would install the charging stations for them. Francese said they wanted “someone specific to renewable energy” and in the end found a company named Kuby Renewable Energy Limited to install the charging stations.

Since the installation, the restaurant reached out to the Tesla-owning community in Alberta via social media.

“They are very happy that we have decided to install these and many of them are going to come and try us out,” he said.