Citadel Theatre gets $500K for equipment upgrades

The Citadel Theatre announced a $500,000 grant from the federal government to address “urgent needs” Tuesday.

The money, which comes from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will support audio, visual and lighting upgrades.

“In order to create amazing art, you need to have quality equipment and you need to have new equipment. These things age out. We have been in this building for over 40 years and much of that equipment is of that age,” said the theatre’s executive director Chantell Ghosh.

“So we ended up in a situation where we were renting, or where we were making do with equipment that wasn’t ideal for what we were wanting to do.”

Ghosh said the money will specifically go toward safety equipment, draping, microphones and lights. The Citadel has already used the funds to replace a soundboard, and will implement other changes at the start of its next season.

The theatre houses five separate venues and hosts more than 300 performances a year.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said the Citadel is a “top-notch institution” that has put Edmonton on the international map.

Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissoneault said the grant will eliminat the need for the Citadel to spend additional money renting equipment in the future.