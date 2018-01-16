Council considering scrapping liquor store minimum distances for downtown

Downtown Edmonton could see more liquor stores opening up if council exempts the area from a bylaw that sets minimum distances between liquor stores.

The Urban Planning Committee asked administration to explore options for managing the impact of alcohol sales and the distance between liquor stores in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday.

Currently, the city bylaw does not allow new liquor stores to open within 500 metres of an existing store. The change would only apply downtown.

Some liquor store owners in downtown Edmonton are not happy about council’s consideration of changing the bylaw.

“My partners and I are deadfast against it,” said Dirk Chan, one of the owners of deVine Wines and Spirits.

“Thirteen years ago, we built our business and business plans and improvements et cetera based on those rules and I think it’s wrong to change them.”

He said his lease will be up at the end of the year, and whether or not they will renew it will depend upon council’s decision.

“I think this decision will definitely have some bearing on all the existing owners, as to, do you further invest tons of money that you may or may not get back?” he said.

The President of the Alberta Liquor Store Association, Ivonne Martinez, says she is pleased council is taking time to look at all aspects of the issue.

She said the application that started this debate was from the Katz Group who asked for an exemption from the bylaw to open a liquor store roughly 20 metres away from an existing one.

“We feel that, instead of having to deal with knee-jerk reactions every time someone comes in and does the application, we are quite happy that council recognizes that we need more consultation on this,” she said.

She says changing the bylaw could affect people with addictions, as more liquor stores closer together will create a competition to lower prices in order to succeed.

“Someone that is at risk, can panhandle and get two bottles of vodka, which in our minds is not socially responsible,” she said.

Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen, who put the motion forward, said he does not believe allowing liquor stores to open closer together would create any problems.

“I thinks it’s worth taking our time to do an environmental scan of other cities and to talk to liquor store operators today and police and find out a sophisticated strategy around that ... I don't think the 500-metre rule really works,” he said.