Jordan Peterson says his Edmonton lecture has been cancelled

Jordan Peterson’s Edmonton lecture has been cancelled, according to a Twitter post by the controversial University of Toronto professor.

Peterson, a psychology professor who gained notoriety in 2016 after he said he would refuse to use some transgender students’ proper pronouns, was scheduled to speak at the Citadel Theatre’s Zeidler Hall on Feb. 11.

Metro spoke with transgender Edmontonians who worried his speech could “embolden” Edmontonians with anti-LGBTQ views.

After the story went to print Tuesday morning, Peterson tweeted that the event had been cancelled “with no explanation whatsoever.”

Dozens of Peterson’s supporter’s have blasted the cancellation on Twitter.

On his website, Peterson had said he had not determined the "precise topic" of discussion for his lecture at the Citadel, but at least part of it would have been about his new book.

Metro has reached out to the Citadel Theatre and Peterson for comment.