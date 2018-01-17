ASIRT clears officers of wrongdoing after woman breaks arm in altercation

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has determined Edmonton police officers used reasonable force in an incident that left a 22-year-old woman with a broken arm.

According to a press release, the encounter happened on Sept. 17, 2016, when two police officers approached a group of eight people on Whyte Avenue near 103 Street who “had been drinking alcohol and all were described as being intoxicated to some extent.”

The officers, allegedly described by witnesses as professional and calm, saw a man with an open beer, emptied the beer and wrote him a ticket.

Witnesses said a woman in the group tried to intervene, and the officers put her in handcuffs while repeatedly telling the remaining members of the group to stay back.

According to the release, the intervening woman’s 22-year-old daughter then became upset and ran toward the officer who had her mom in custody. As she approached the officer, he “either pushed her back or she ran into his braced, outstretched arm(s) as he attempted to hold her off.”

The 22-year-old fell backwards onto the pavement.

Others in the group then tried to intervene, and officers used pepper spray on them, according to the release.

The 22-year-old allegedly tried to open the doors of a marked EPS prisoner transport van that her mom was inside, and she struggled with officers before she was taken to the ground, handcuffed and seated on the sidewalk.

She declined EMS assistance and was later released from the scene, but a subsequent medical exam determined she had sustained a fractured elbow and required surgery.

After reviewing the file, ASIRT executive director Susan D. Hughson determined the officers used no more force than was reasonably necessary and did not commit any criminal offences.