CFR moving to Red Deer after hanging hat in Edmonton

The Canadian Finals Rodeo is officially moving to Red Deer.

On Tuesday, officials with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) confirmed Red Deer would be CFR’s new home, after the event could no longer happen in Edmonton due to Northlands Coliseum closing.

Westerner Park and the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce had been working on a multi-year proposal for the last several months.

“We see this as a wonderful new opportunity for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, our contestants, sponsors, partners and fans,” CPRA President Terry Cooke said.

“Central Alberta has long been known as a hub of rodeo talent and community support for our sport. The combination of great rodeo fans in this region, coupled with the influx of visitors that make the CFR an annual destination, point to a tremendous future for the CFR in Red Deer,” he added.

CPRA spokesperson Jeff Robson noted that the move was accelerated by the closure of the coliseum one year earlier than they had expected.

“The moving of an event of this magnitude and heritage that has only had one home certainly wasn’t taken lightly,” Robson said. We looked at a number of factors in selecting Red Deer … Their excitement for the event and facilities to not only host the rodeo, but to host various other activities during the week will continue to support the economic impact that CFR brings to the host community.”