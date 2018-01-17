Edmonton homicide takes over after victim of Monday stabbing dies
The victim was reportedly stabbed on Monday night near 118 Avenue and 80 Street
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Edmonton homicide squad is investigating a Monday stabbing that left one man dead.
According to police, the victim, 28-year-old Jarvis Katz, died in hospital this morning.
Police initially responded to a report of a 28-year-old man being stabbed near 118 Avenue and 80 Street on Monday at 8:30 p.m.
Katz was treated and transported to the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vicky Mochama: Recent Aziz Ansari story brings to light an essential part of #MeToo
-
Slippery roads due to snow leading to crashes throughout Halifax
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax with about 20 centimetres now forecast
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views