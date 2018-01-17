News / Edmonton

Edmonton homicide takes over after victim of Monday stabbing dies

The victim was reportedly stabbed on Monday night near 118 Avenue and 80 Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

METRO FILE

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

The Edmonton homicide squad is investigating a Monday stabbing that left one man dead.  

According to police, the victim, 28-year-old Jarvis Katz, died in hospital this morning.

Police initially responded to a report of a 28-year-old man being stabbed near 118 Avenue and 80 Street on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

Katz was treated and transported to the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views