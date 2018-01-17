Edmonton homicide takes over after victim of Monday stabbing dies

The Edmonton homicide squad is investigating a Monday stabbing that left one man dead.

According to police, the victim, 28-year-old Jarvis Katz, died in hospital this morning.

Police initially responded to a report of a 28-year-old man being stabbed near 118 Avenue and 80 Street on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

Katz was treated and transported to the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.