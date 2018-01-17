Family violence decreasing in Alberta, according to new report

A decrease in reports of family violence in Alberta is not cause for celebration yet, advocates caution.

Statistics Canada numbers released Tuesday show Alberta saw a three per cent decline in family violence incidents reported to police from 2015 to 2016, after a two-per cent increase the previous year.

“It’s certainly not a trend. Whether it’s a blip or what remains to be seen,” said Jan Reimer, Executive Director of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.

Reimer said numbers have held steady at women’s shelters.

One number that showed significant decline across Alberta was family-related sexual assaults, which dropped by 30 per cent with 488 cases reported to police across the province.

Despite the decline, Alberta still has the country’s third highest rate of intimate partner violence among provinces.

Edmonton’s numbers are higher than Calgary’s, at 302 incidents per 100,000 population compared to 262.

Angelica Rojas, a group therapist at the Edmonton Family Violence Centre who works with people who have been convicted of committing an act of domestic violence, said her centre has actually seen a two per cent increase in referrals over the past year.

“We’re getting a lot of men who have lost their jobs. A lot of men who worked up north, we’re seeing a lot more of that than we have in previous years,” Rojas said.

She said the centre has also seen an increase in women, which has led to the creation of two therapy groups specifically for female perpetrators of domestic violence.

That seems to align with the Statistics Canada numbers – while reported intimate partner violence against women decreased four per cent from 2015 to 2016, violence against men held steady.

The number of women perpetrators still pales in comparison to men, however. Across Canada, women account for 79 per cent of victims of intimate partner violence.

Rojas said many people she works with grew up in abusive environments and tell her they would have benefitted from learning the relationship and conflict resolution skills she teaches them at an earlier age.