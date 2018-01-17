Parents charged with child endangerment after police seize fentanyl, firearms from home

Edmonton police have laid multiple drug, firearm and child endangerment charges against two parents accused of keeping fentanyl, marijuana and guns in their home.

An infant and a toddler were residing in the home.

According to a police press release, the EPS Southwest CIS Project Team launched a four-month investigation that eventually led to an adult male and adult female being taken into custody and charged on Jan. 12.

Police obtained search warrants for the residence after learning that two children lived in the home and were allegedly at potential risk.

Police discovered 109 fentanyl pills, marijuana in various forms, two handguns and more than $90,000 in cash. The parents are not being named to protect the identity of the children.

The children were apprehended by the EPS Child at Risk Response Team. They are currently staying with a family member.