Police reopen 82 Avenue after investigation into bus driver striking pedestrian

A section of 72 Avenue from 83 Street to 86 Street has been reopened in both directions after police investigated a school bus reportedly colliding with a 64-year-old female pedestrian.



Police say they responded to a report of a motorist driving a school bus striking a female at the intersection of 82 Avenue and 85 Street at 11 a.m. The pedestrian was treated and transported to hospital. She did not sustain serious injuries.



The avenue is now open to traffic.