Two children seized after deadly drug allegedly found in Edmonton home

Edmonton police have arrested the parents of an infant and a toddler after more than 100 fentanyl pills and two handguns were allegedly discovered in their home.

The parents, who are both adults, are facing multiple drug, firearm and child endangerment charges after a search of their southwest-area residence earlier this week.

Their arrest last Friday followed a four-month long investigation, but their names have not been released to protect the identities of their children.

Police say search warrants were carried out when they learned the two children were in the home and potentially at risk.

Both were turned over to a police child-at-risk response team.