Albertans urged to check naloxone kits after some were distributed with missing vials
Each kit should contain two or three vials of naloxone, AHS says
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Alberta Health Services says they will replace incomplete naloxone kits, after hearing of kits being distributed with vials of the life-saving drug missing.
Naloxone is a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. AHS distributes the kits for free.
According to a news release, AHS has been made aware of naloxone kits distributed to clinics and pharmacies with naloxone vials missing.
AHS contracts a third-party distributor to receive, store and distribute the kits. The cause of the missing vials has yet to be determined.
“If a naloxone kit has fewer than two naloxone vials, or if members of the public require assistance checking their naloxone kit, they are encouraged to return to a distribution site (see a complete list at www.drugsafe.ca) for assistance. Incomplete kits will be replaced, free of charge,” AHS said in the release.
Each naloxone kit should include two or three vials of naloxone (0.4 mg/ml), two or three syringes/needles, alcohol swabs, gloves, a breathing mask and brochure.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A token of change: Halifax cafe helping those in need with a hand up
-
Loonie recovers following dovish interest rate hike, Dow soars past 26,000
-
Christopher Garnier appealing conviction in Catherine Campbell murder
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted