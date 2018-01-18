City of Edmonton offering to install microchip IDs for free for licensed cats

The City of Edmonton is offering an incentive program to encourage more people to license their cats by offering to install free microchip IDs.

The offer is part of a new six-month pilot program the city recently launched to get more cats home to their owners called 'Don't skip the chip'.

"We get over 4,000 cats admitted per year and only 16 per cent of those cats are returned to owners," said Tanya Laughren, community relations advisor for Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC). "That’s because they tend not to have ID’s."

The microchip clinics will be held at the ACCC on the last Thursday of every month starting Jan. 25.

Laughren added that if a person’s cat is not licensed, they will provide them with one the same day they bring their cat in.

The current Edmonton bylaw states cats and dogs over six months are required to have a licence.

The licence is worn outside the animal and provides information on the owner. A chip is not required by the Edmonton bylaw, but makes finding pets easier.

“It’s a permanent ID so if the cat were to lose its collar or their tag were to fall off, this microchip would be down inside,” Laughren said.

The microchip is injected between the shoulder blades of a cat or dog. It can be scanned at any vet clinic to obtain the owner’s information which makes returning cats easier.

“A lot of people feel that if they have an indoor animal, the chances of them getting out are very slim, (so) they don’t tend to ID the animal,” Laughren said.

“If you have outdoor cat, you won’t even know it’s missing until it has already been through the system. So we are just really trying to get cats home.”