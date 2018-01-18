Edmonton police investigating Wednesday night shooting in city's west end
Officers responded to a weapons complaint near 109 Avenue and 154 Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city’s west end Wednesday night.
According to a police press release, officers responded to a weapons complaint near 109 Avenue and 154 Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A male allegedly suffered a gunshot wound during an altercation while standing outside of a vehicle.
The man was treated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate and say there is no risk to the public at this time.
