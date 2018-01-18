Edmonton police issue warning after violent offender released

Edmonton Police are warning the public about a released violent offender who they believe will commit another violent offence.

Police have released Logan Sweezey, a convicted violent offender that will be living in the Edmonton area. He has been placed on a recognizance order and will be monitored by Edmonton Police Service.

“The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community,” he said in a release.

Sweezy has a wide range of court-ordered conditions. He must abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, can not purchase, possess or consume alcohol or attend any establishment where the primary focus is the consumption or sale of liquor.

Furthermore, he must not possess any weapons (including knives, unless for the purpose of eating a meal) and must remain within the City of Edmonton.

“The Edmonton Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”