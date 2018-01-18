Five fun things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Old Fashioned Skating

When: Sunday (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: Idylwylde Community League (8631-81 Street NW)

Get your old-school skating shoes on for an afternoon of winter activities. But it won’t be limited to skating alone, as there will be kick-sledding, jam can curling and to escape from the cold, there will be s’mores over a fire pit.

Paint Swap

When: Sunday (10 p.m. - 12 a.m.)

Where: Evolution Wonderlounge

'Don’t be a drag, just be a queen' at this fabulous event where queens are challenged to impersonate each other and paint each other’s faces. For all the party-goers who want a little extra entertainment during their night, this is the place to be.

Bridal Fantasy Edmonton

When: Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Calling all brides … and their grooms can tag along too. Ever wanted a wedding on the beach or wanted to honeymoon at an off-beaten path? At Bridal Fantasy Edmonton, you can figure out not only your extraordinary bridal dreams but proposals, anniversaries and other milestone moments.

Being with Trees art exhibit

When: Ongoing

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Bring out your inner passion for nature and enjoy these new landscape pieces by Banff-artist Lynne Huras. Since Huras was young, trees captured her heart which she has incorporated into her art. The exhibit features her experience of being in the presence of trees.

Chinatown Dining Week

When: Saturday (11 a.m) & Sunday (2:30 p.m.)

Where: Asian Express Hot Pot Cua Hua Gui Lin Noodle House, King Noodle House Pho Hoang, Taipan Cafe Restaurant, and Viphalay Laos and Thai Restaurant.